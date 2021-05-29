EMCO in three housing areas in Mukim Juasseh, Kuala Pilah from May 31, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya, May 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Three housing areas in Mukim Juasseh, Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Monday (May 31) to June 13, to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said that the move involved Taman Desa Permai, Rumah Rakyat Juasseh and Taman Sri Juasseh, which recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases in a short period of time.

“As of today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 51 positive Covid-19 cases, namely, 21 cases in Taman Desa Permai, Rumah Rakyat Juasseh (17 cases) and Taman Sri Juasseh (13 cases).

“This EMCO will enable the MOH to identify, isolate and conduct screening tests on close contacts, thus preventing the spread of infection outside the area.

Also to be placed under the EMCO, for the same period, is Felda Sahabat 40 (Kampung Kembara Sakti), Mukim Tungku, Lahad Datu, Sabah, which recorded 10 positive cases as a result of screening tests on 28 residents in the locality.

In addition, the EMCO will also be imposed on Kampung Padawan, Papar, Sabah, which recorded nine positive Covid-19 cases as a result of 238 screening tests in the locality, effective from May 31 to June 13.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO in Kampung Sungai Langgas, Kunak, Sabah, which was scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended until June 13 as cases were still spreading in the locality, and there were also screening test samples awaiting results.

He also said that the EMCO in Seri Kemunting, Kuantan, and Kampung Paya Teh, Jerantut, Pahang, will end tomorrow following a decrease in cases, with all positive cases isolated and receiving treatment.

Apart from that, he said a total of 617 individuals were arrested for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs), and out of that number, 579 individuals were compounded while 38 were remanded, for various offences including not wearing a face mask. — Bernama