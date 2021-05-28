Yet another death in custody, this time in Simpang Renggam as family alleges foul play

Surendran’s Shanker death is the third custodial death in recent weeks. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 ― The family of 21 year-old Surendren Shanker has alleged foul play after the latter died in Kluang Hospital yesterday, while being held at the Simpang Renggam prison.

Free Malaysia Today reported a police report lodged by a Prison Department official citing a doctor at hospital stating that Surendran died due to “septic shock with multiple organ failure”.

He had been taken to the hospital from the Simpang Renggam Prison after complaining of severe abdominal pain.

Meanwhile, news portal The Malaysian Insight reported Surendren mother, Kumatahmary Asirvatham saying her son was arrested in June last year for drug-related offence.

“His detention was extended for another 55 days under Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca).

“He was then sent to Muar Rehabilitation Centre and then on April 25 this year he was sent to Simpang Renggam Prison,” Kumatahmary said.

Kumatahmary said she was contacted by a Simpang Renggam Prison official at 4.30pm on May 26 saying that Surendran had been admitted to Kluang Hospital on Tuesday after complaining of “severe pain in his stomach”.

Surendran’s condition later worsened, and at 1.15am yesterday, a police officer reportedly told his cousin Surenthar Richard that he had died at around 12.30am.

Kumatahmary said her family from Subang Jaya will claim the body before deciding the course of actions.

Surendran’s death is the third custodial death in recent weeks.

Just last week, Sivabalan Subramaniam, a 43-year-old security guard, died in custody at Gombak police headquarters.

This came less than a month after cow milk trader A. Ganapathy also died while in the custody of the same police headquarters.