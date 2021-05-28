More flood evacuees in Sabah allowed to return home this morning

A house affected by floods in Kampung Lama Tenom during a survey, May 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 28 ― More flood evacuees in Beaufort were allowed to return home this morning, leaving only 118 victims from 27 families, as compared to 602 people from 155 families yesterday evening.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee in a statement said only one relief centre at Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir is operating in the district, as three others were shut down this morning.

“We are still monitoring the flood situation in Beaufort to ensure that it safe for the rest of the victims to return to their homes," the statement read.

The floods which occurred due to heavy rains since May 20 had affected 47 villages in Tenom and 75 villages in Beaufort. ― Bernama