Covid-19: Malaysia’s 21 new clusters contribute to 619 cases, including 124 from factories, 70 from education institutions, 37 from festive visits

A total of 232 Covid-19 cases were attributed to the six work clusters, including a collective 124 cases from four factory-related clusters, 27 cases involving workers of a construction site in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur and 81 involving workers of a public institution at Jalan Hospital Permai in Tampoi, Johor Baru. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — A total of 21 new Covid-19 clusters were recorded in Malaysia today, which collectively contributed to 619 cases in the country so far, the Health Ministry’s latest data showed.

The 21 new clusters today are comprised of six each for work and community clusters, four religion-linked clusters (108 cases), three related to education (70 cases), and one high-risk group cluster (12 cases) and one cluster detention centre cluster (41 cases at Kluster DTI Bukit Jalil 2 involving detainees of a detention centre at Jalan Alam Sutera Utama in Bukit Jalil, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur).

Based on Malay Mail’s calculations, a total of 232 Covid-19 cases were attributed to the six work clusters, including a collective 124 cases from four factory-related clusters, 27 cases involving workers of a construction site at Jalan Wangsa Perdana 1, Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur (Kluster Tapak Bina Wangsa Perdana) and 81 involving workers of a public institution at Jalan Hospital Permai in Tampoi, Johor Bahru.

Of the factory-linked clusters, the highest is 71 involving workers from a factory at Valdor, Sungai Bakap in Seberang Perai Selatan, Penang.

This was followed by 29 cases involving workers of a factory at the Pengkalan Chepa 2 industrial area in Kemumin, Kota Baru, Kelantan, 14 involving workers of a factory at Jalan Satu, Kompleks Perabut Olak Lempit, Banting, Selangor, and 10 involving workers of a factory at Jalan Perusahaan Satu, Batu Caves, Gombak, Selangor.

As for the six community-related clusters which altogether contributed 156 Covid-19 cases, including four clusters detected from screening of symptomatic individuals, and one cluster involving mass targeted community screening at Persiaran Sepang in Cyberjaya with 39 detected.

The remaining community-related cluster stood out as it involved visiting activities in Taman Emas Suria, Sungai Petani in Kedah during celebrations for an unspecified festivity, with 37 testing positive out of the 60 individuals screened.

The index case for the visit-related community cluster is a 60-year-old Malaysian woman who had started displaying symptoms on May 15 and who had tested positive on May 19 as part of screening of symptomatic individuals.

As for two education clusters, there were 22 cases detected involving staff and students of an education centre at Taman Sri Gombak, Batu Caves, Gombak, Selangor with the index case being a Malaysian woman aged 26, and 31 cases involving staff and students of an education centre at Bukit Pinang, Kota Setar, Kedah with the index case being a Malaysian aged 77.

A total of 17 cases were detected for a higher education cluster involving students of an education centre in Bukit Ilmu, Machang, Kelantan with the index case being a female student aged 22.