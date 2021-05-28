Construction site caretaker charged in Selayang court with sodomy, robbery

Alif Sham Koljeet, 28, was charged with committing both offences on the 41-year-old trader on May 13 at 3am under Section 377C, the first which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years' jail and whipping, and Section 377CA for the second which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years' jail. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — A construction site caretaker pleaded not guilty at the Selayang Sessions Court here, today on a charge of sodomising a man and committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature when robbing the victim at a house in Gombak, two weeks ago.

Alif Sham Koljeet, 28, was charged with committing both offences on the 41-year-old trader on May 13 at 3am under Section 377C, the first which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years' jail and whipping, and Section 377CA for the second which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years' jail.

Alif, together with his friend, Abdul Rahman Zulfahmi, 25, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing the man, armed with a parang and knife, of three cell phones, two wristwatches, a bag, a gold necklace and a gold anklet at the same place, time and date.

The charge was framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code which was read together with Section 397 of the same code which provides a maximum 20-year jail term and also whipping, if found guilty.

Sessions judge, Syafeera Mohd Said set bail at RM30,000 bail for all three charges while Abdul Rahman was allowed RM12,000 bail in one surety.

They must also report once a month at the nearest police station and were prohibited from disturbing the victim and prosecution witnesses until the case was over.

The court fixed July 9 for remention of the case. — Bernama