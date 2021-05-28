Body of missing man feared attacked by croc found in Kota Samarahan river

The body of the victim is carried to the riverbank. ― Borneo Post pic

KOTA SAMARAHAN, May 28 ― The body of a missing man who is feared to have been attacked by a crocodile at the river in Kampung Naie Lama here was found at 1.58pm yesterday.

Deputy director of Fire and Rescue Department Sarawak Tiong Ling Hii said the remains of Allister Rabanie, 30, was found about 1km from where he was last seen.

“The body was found by the operation team using a ‘gripping iron’ in the middle of the river about 1km upstream of the accident scene. There are bite marks on the rib area. A fishing net was also found with the victim,” he said in a statement.

He said the body has been handed over to the police and then sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

The man was reported missing on Wednesday when he went out fishing with his father and uncle around 10.30am.

According to Tiong, the victim’s net got stuck causing him to dive into the river to release the net. He did not resurface.

His father who was aware of the incident tried to help, but to no avail.

A search and rescue operation was launched after that involving the police, Civil Defence Force, Rela, Samarahan Crocodile Hunters and the villagers.

The operation was adjourned at 6pm Wednesday and resumed at 7am yesterday. ― Borneo Post