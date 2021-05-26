Vigneswaran re-elected as MIC president

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran speaks during the party’s 74th annual general meeting in Klang April 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran was returned unopposed as the MIC president for the 2021-2024 term at the party’s election today.

MIC presidential election committee chairman Tan Sri G. Rajoo announced his victory after Vigneswaran remained the sole candidate for the post at the close of nominations at 1 pm.

Vigneswaran received support from 3,620 of the 3,808 MIC branches nationwide.

In the previous election, Vigneswaran was also elected unopposed for the 2018-2021 term.

“I would like to thank all MIC members and branch leaders for supporting me to lead the party for the next three years,” he said after the results were announced at the MIC headquarters here. — Bernama