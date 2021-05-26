DAP offers legal counsel, support for LRT crash victims

Lim urged the Transport Ministry and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad to come clean and inform the public as to what really happened. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — DAP has offered to provide legal representation for victims of Monday night’s LRT train collision, should they choose to pursue any further action.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said the Transport Ministry, along with LRT operator Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, must come clean and inform the public as to what really happened.

“Prasarana has already admitted the crash occurred due to one of the trains being manually driven for a test at 8pm, when the passenger ridership is still relatively high,” he said during a virtual press conference this afternoon.

Adding that Prasarana has also said the accident occurred due to the negligence of the train’s driver, Lim demanded to know if the driver had been granted approval to conduct the test, to begin with, or if it was ‘simply a chance to take a joyride’.

“Similarly, the authorities should also make it clear to the public, and especially to the victims if a police report has been or will be lodged against the negligent driver in question.

“Hopefully, if more victims step forward and take up our offer to assist them. We may possibly file a class-action suit in court against the authorities over this issue,” he said.

Lim was also critical of Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s conduct during a press conference held yesterday to address the crash. Tajuddin’s remarks and the manner in which he addressed questions from journalists have seen him draw flak for a lack of professionalism.

“Since Prasarana is under the Transport Ministry, I want them to analyse whether his behaviour during the press conference breached the code of ethics set out by the Companies Commission of Malaysia, seeing how Prasarana is also registered with the commission,” he said.

Also present at today’s press conference was one of the crash victims, Derek Lim. The 35-year old retail sales assistant, who lives in Kota Damansara and works in KLCC, recounted the circumstances leading up to the crash.

“I had just boarded the train at KLCC station, around 8.20pm. The crash occurred around 10 seconds or so after the train had left.

“I was standing in the middle compartment, replying to a message on my phone when I was suddenly thrown off my feet and into the ground. I also struck my head on one of the seats, which injured my forehead and right eye,” he said.

Lee said he could hear the other passengers crying out in pain and moaning, with many lying on the floor until the Fire and Rescue Department came to their aid some 10 to 20 minutes later.

“A large number of the victims including myself were dispatched to Hospital Kuala Lumpur. I underwent stitching on my forehead, before being released at 6am yesterday.

“I was granted 11-day medical leave by the hospital, which I am now spending in self-quarantine. The aftermath of the crash saw no social distancing and many people in close contact, so I am worried about the risk of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

When asked about Prasarana’s offer to compensate each victim with RM1,000, a visibly upset Lee said this was unacceptable.

“I refuse to accept it as this incident is not one caused by a natural disaster but by human negligence.

“Prasarana’s actions are unsatisfactory, they should have done more than merely offer compensation. The incident has been traumatising, and I am now fearful of taking the LRT ever again after what has happened,” he said.

Victims of the crash who seek assistance or members of the public who wish for more information may contact the DAP Kepong service centre at +603-6242 8606 during office hours.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the crash was due to human error, which resulted when an empty, manually-driven carriage went in the wrong direction and collided with the autonomous passenger-laden carriage.

Based on the Land Public Transport Agency’s preliminary investigation findings, the empty carriage was supposed to travel south-bound towards the Dang Wangi station but had instead gone in the opposite direction and towards the other coach that was static at the KLCC station.

The occupied train had 213 passengers, of which 64 were rushed for medical treatment. Six passengers sustained serious injuries, and three required ventilator support.

Prasarana’s compensation offer also included coverage for the victim’s medical expenses from admission until discharge, as well as coverage for lost income caused by the accident.