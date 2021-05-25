Terengganu Health Dept: Interstate travel by 35 individuals during Raya resulted in 90 new Covid-positive cases within state

Police conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock on the Federal Highway on the first day of Raya May 13, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 25 — Inter-state travel by 35 individuals from Covid-19 red zones to Terengganu during the recent Aidilfitri celebration has caused infection of the virus to 90 new cases in the state.

Terengganu health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the violation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) on inter-state and inter district travel was uncovered as those infected involved many family members and also because of the surge in cases in the affected localities, which are in three districts in the state.

“In Kuala Terengganu, 40 people tested positive for Covid-19 due to inter-state travel by 13 individuals, while in Hulu Terengganu, nine individuals who crossed into the state caused 26 people to be infected with the virus.

"In Kemaman, eight individuals who embarked on inter-state and inter-district travels caused 24 people to be tested positive with Covid-19.

“Had these people complied with the SOP, the infection would not be extensive and would also not involve the grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins,” she said in a posting on her Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Dr Nor Azimi also confirmed that the Gong Badak branch of the Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd outlet in Kuala Nerus has been ordered to close for 14 days until June 6 after 17 of its staff were found positive with Covid-19. — Bernama