Dr Noor Hisham tells Malaysians to ‘prepare for the worst’

Members of the public queue for Covid-19 swab test at the MBPJ community hall in Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya May 24, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urged the public to prepare for the worst in facing the current Covid-19 wave following an exponential trend indicated by the Covid-19 graph in this country.

“The rise in cases started from April 1 and could trigger a vertical surge. We need to prepare for the worst. Please help us by staying at home. Only together, we can break the chain of infection,” he said in his official Twitter account today.

Our daily Covid-19 cases are following an exponential trend as shown by the graph below. The rise of cases started from 1 April 2021 & could trigger a vertical surge. We need to prepare for the worst. Pl help us to stay at home. Only together we can break the chain of infection. pic.twitter.com/zMSoNEt4bf — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) May 25, 2021

Dr Noor Hisham advised the public to stay at home and comply strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in case of an emergency or attendance at work.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 6,509 new Covid-19 cases and reported its highest daily death toll from the viral infection to date after 61 fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours. — Bernama



