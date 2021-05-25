Citing growing public frustration with Putrajaya, Johor Pakatan reiterates call for Parliament, state assemblies to reconvene

In a joint statement, Johor PH said both Parliament and the state legislative assemblies must be allowed to convene for more effective discussion of public issues. ― Picture via Twitter

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, May 25 — The Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) wants the federal government to end the nationwide Emergency and allow both Parliament and the state legislative assemblies to convene.

In a joint statement, Johor PH said both Parliament and the state legislative assemblies must be allowed to convene for more effective discussion of public issues.

“Johor PH also takes seriously the concerns of the majority of the people who expressed their frustration with the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Among them, as revealed on social media sites for example, through the #KerajaanGagal and #KerajaanBodoh hashtags as well as others,” the state Opposition coalition said.

The statement bore the names of Johor Opposition Leader Aminolhuda Hassan who is also the state Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief and his PKR and DAP counterparts Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Liew Chin Tong respectively.

Malaysia is currently under a state of Emergency that was declared by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 12 to control the Covid-19 outbreak. The Emergency is scheduled to expire on August 1.

Johor PH also said it supports state Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s statement for bipartisan efforts to tackle the Covid-19 surge.

The Opposition coalition held an online meeting last night and came up with five proposals it will present to the state government, which is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting soon.

In the statement, Johor PH said its proposals concerned education, social security, comprehensive screening measures, effective vaccination programmes, people’s aid packages, the Johor-Singapore border opening plans and calls for an end to the Emergency implemented by the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Muhammad said last week that he will call for a bipartisan meeting but has not given a date so far.