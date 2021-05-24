PM orders full investigation into LRT train crash

Ambulances are pictured out Avenue K at KLCC, after a collision between two LRT trains on the Kelana Jaya line, May 24, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has ordered the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad to conduct a full investigation into tonight’s two-train crash on the LRT Kelana Jaya line near the KLCC station.

Muhyiddin also called for stern action to be taken immediately.

“I view this accident seriously and have ordered the Ministry of Transport and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad to carry out a full probe to identify the cause of this accident, and stern action needs to be taken immediately,” he said in a statement.

MORE TO COME