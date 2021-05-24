KL lawmakers echo Guan Eng’s call for government assistance, say MCO hurting city residents

Picture shows a day before the implementation of MCO 3.0, people queuing up to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as part of a mass vaccination program, at Bandar Manjalar community hall vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur, May 24, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — A group of parliamentarians here have urged the federal government to provide some form of aid to the city’s residents so their burden during the third Movement Control Order (MCO) could be alleviated.

They said the MCO will have a negative effect on the livelihoods and welfare of KL’s residents.

“Until today, the federal government has not yet announced any assistance or support which will be given to KL residents,” said the MPs in a statement.

They listed several forms of assistance or steps that could be taken, beginning with a free RTK-Antigen mass screening for those in all federal constituencies in the city.

“Free rent for 12 months for all Projek Perumahan Rakyat tenants starting this month should also be provided, as should free rent for 12 months for all shoplot, stall and hawker tenants under the KL City Hall.

“The Lesen Prihatin Wilayah Bebas Berniaga programme should also be extended until the end of 2021, and Wilayah vans in each parliamentary seat should be used to ferry KL residents to vaccination centres,” said the group.

The MPs also called for property assessment rates taxes to be waived from July to December this year for owners of flats or low-cost homes, and for RM500 vouchers to purchase food for the heads of every B40 household in KL registered under Bantuan Prihatin Nasional, Baitulmal, and e-Kasih.

The MPs include DAP’s Tan Kok Wai (Cheras), Fong Kui Lun (Bukit Bintang), Teresa Kok (Seputeh), Lim Lip Eng (Kepong), Hannah Yeoh (Segambut), as well as PKR’s Datin Paduka Tan Yee Kew (Wangsa Maju), Fahmi Fadzil (Lembah Pantai), Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa), and P. Prabakaran (Batu)

Earlier today, Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng demanded that the federal government state if it would be providing any financial assistance for Malaysians affected by the latest curbs under the third MCO.

He noted that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had cited economic interests to justify the increased restrictions under MCO 3.0, adding that many people were affected even though many sectors were allowed to operate.