Home Ministry directs enforcement agencies to step up monitoring operations

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — All departments and enforcement agencies under the Home Ministry (KDN) have been instructed to increase the number of monitoring operations and take stern action against individuals violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a statement, the ministry said that apart from increasing the number of personnel and roadblocks, monitoring would also be carried out nationwide, including at business and industrial premises.

It added that monitoring would also be conducted at office buildings, residential areas, terminals and public transport stations like KTM Komuter, LRT, MRT, ERL, KL Monorail as well as through e-hailing services.

Among the enforcement agencies under the KDN’s purview are the Royal Malaysia Police, Immigration Department, Prisons Department, RELA (People’s Volunteer Corps), Eastern Sabah Security Command, National Anti-Drug Agency and Malaysian Border Security Agency.

The ministry, the statement added, was also closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the country and urged all parties to continue to comply with the SOP so as to curb the spread of the virus.

So far, a total of 100,980 members from various departments and agencies of the ministry are involved in Covid operations. — Bernama