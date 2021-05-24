Transport minister: 166 wounded including 47 seriously hurt in LRT train crash near KLCC

Rescue personnel tending to the injured passengers at KLCC station, after a collision between two LRT trains on the Kelana Jaya line, May 24, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — At least 166 people were hurt including 47 with serious injuries when two LRT Kelana Jaya Line trains collided near the KLCC station tonight, according to Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

In a press conference at the station, he said the 8.33pm collision involved one train carrying passengers and another vacant train on a test run.

Wee confirmed that there were 232 on board the occupied train at the time of the crash.

“Forty-seven people sustained serious injuries and another 166 suffered minor injuries,” the minister said.

“The 47 who were seriously wounded have been sent to the hospital.”

Ambulance and medical personnel were on scene to treat those with less severe injuries, Wee added.

Earlier tonight, pictures and videos began circulating on social media depicting bloodied and crying riders in the moments after the mishap.

MORE TO COME