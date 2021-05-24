Appeal against drug abuse conviction of Mat Sabu’s son to be heard July 29

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — The High Court has set July 29 to hear an appeal by former Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu’s son, Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad, to set aside his conviction and eight months jail for drug abuse.

Lawyer Nasar Khan, representing Ahmad Saiful Islam, said the appeal would be heard before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

“The court has ordered us (appellant) and the prosecution, as the respondent, to file our submissions before the hearing date,” he said when contacted by reporters after the case management before Deputy Rergistrar Farah Azura Mohd Saad today.

Deputy public prosecutor Izalina Abdullah, when contacted, confirmed the matter.

On June 24 last year, the Magistrate’s Court here sentenced Ahmad Saiful Islam to eight months’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of drug abuse.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim meted out the punishment to Ahmad Saiful Islam after finding that the defence team had failed to raise reasonable doubts at the end of the defence case.

He will also be monitored by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and the police for two years upon completion of serving his prison sentence.

The court ordered Ahmad Saiful Islam to serve the jail term from June 24. However, the court allowed his application for a stay of execution of the jail sentence pending appeal in the High Court.

He was also ordered to pay bail of RM9,000 and surrender his passport to the court, and report to a nearby police station once a month.

Ahmad Saiful Islam was accused of using THC-type drugs, at a hotel here, at 2.05 am on Jan 5, last year. He was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both, upon conviction. — Bernama