Annuar Musa demands full investigation into LRT train crash for possible negligence

Rescue personnel tending to the injured passengers at KLCC station, after a collision between two LRT trains on the Kelana Jaya line, May 24, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — A thorough investigation must be conducted to determine if controller negligence was behind the two-train crash on the LRT Kelana Jaya line near the KLCC station tonight, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

Annuar made the remarks after confirming earlier that the collision involved casualties among the trains passengers,

“The coach collision incident that took place an hour ago must be carefully investigated for its cause, and to determine if there was negligence — particularly at the control tower.

“Public safety must always be prioritised,” the Federal Territories minister said on Twitter.

Earlier, Annuar disclosed that the collision was between a vacant train and another carrying passengers at an underground section near the KLCC station.

Pictures and videos are being shared on social media from the scene of the accident.

Some depict bloodied passengers lying on the floor while others showed glass shards — possibly from the partitions at the ends of the benches — strewn across the floor of the LRT coaches.

The Fire and Rescue Department is already on the scene to assist the passengers and evacuate the trains.

A Malay Mail team is currently on the way to the location.