Regent of Pahang contributes royal allowance to Palestinians

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is contributing three months of his royal allowance to the Palestinians. — Bernama file pic

KUANTAN, May 23 — The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is contributing three months of his royal allowance to the Palestinians who are being attacked by the Israeli Zionist regime.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, through his official social media site, said the Pahang Regent had consented that three months of his royal allowance to be donated to the Pahang4Palestin fund launched by the state government yesterday.

He also said those keen to contribute to the fund should send their contributions to the Pahang State Treasury at Bank Muamalat number 06010002165711 by also stating Pahang4Palestin. — Bernama