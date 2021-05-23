Perak police: Only work pass, employer’s letter needed to travel for work during EMCO

Police personnel man a roadblock at Jalan Dr Nazrin Shah in Ipoh May 22, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 23 — Essential service workers in four sub-districts in Perak which have been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) are no longer required to furnish health screening tests results to enter and exit the areas.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said they were only required to present either a valid work pass or employer’s authorisation letter.

“Prior to this, the standard operating procedure (SOP) stipulated that any essential service workers who live in EMCO areas and work outside must undergo a health screening first at the closest health clinics.

“In accordance with the latest SOP, health screenings are no longer required,” he said in a brief statement tonight.

The four sub-districts in Perak currently placed under the EMCO from today until June 4 are Mukim Pengkalan Hulu in Hulu Perak district, Mukim Taiping in the Larut, Matang and Selama district, Mukim Hulu Kinta covering Ipoh, Lahat, Chemor and Tanjong Rambutan in Kinta district and Mukim Hulu Bernam Timur in Muallim district.

A total 276 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Perak today. — Bernama