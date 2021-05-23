MCO: Tabung Haji counters to operate via appointment from Tuesday

A general view of Menara Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur May 24, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Counter services at all 123 Tabung Haji Board (TH) branch offices nationwide will be open via appointment from Tuesday (May 25), in line with the government’s bid to tighten the movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

TH Operations executive director Mustakim Mohamad said depositors could set appointments at TH’s website www.tabunghaji.gov.my and clicking on the ‘urusan janji temu’ (appointment matters) in the options menu that would be uploaded tomorrow.

He said depositors could set appointments to conduct matters at the counters from 9.30 am until 1 pm every day (except on public holidays and weekends).

“Depositors who are present (at TH offices) must comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) and to always wear face masks and practise physical distancing. The number of depositors inside the offices will also be limited to ensure SOP compliance.

“Depositors must check-in by screening the QR code using the MySejahtera application before entering TH premises,” he said.

TH also suggested that its depositors use facilities and services provided via THiJARI (online portal), besides electronic services and TH strategic online banking partners and TH Collection Agents nationwide.

For depositors who want to obtain information and preliminary consultation regarding Hibah Amanah and Pusaka matters, TH has provided a call back facility that can be accessed through TH’s website. — Bernama