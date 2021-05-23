Four more individuals called up by police over Raya visits in Kelantan

Four more individuals have been called up by Kelantan police for questioning over alleged breach of the standard operating procedures on the Movement Control Order. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, May 23 — Four more individuals have been called up by the police for questioning over alleged breach of the standard operating procedures on the Movement Control Order (MCO) during the recent Aidilfitri celebration in Machang recently.

Kelantan Criminal Investigation Department (CID) head Wan Khairuddin Wan Idris said this brings to nine the number of individuals called up by the police to assist investigation of the case.

“We expect to question several more individuals in the investigation,” he said when contacted here today.

Last May 19, five individuals were called for questioning by the police over a report on an Aidilfitri gathering held at a politician’s house in Machang on May 15.

The report was lodged based on the dissemination of several pictures of the politician violating the SOP on MCO by holding a Raya gathering and also not wearing the face mask. — Bernama