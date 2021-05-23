Ex-MMEA Tanjung Sedili director charged with bribery

A former director of the MMEA Tanjung Sedili maritime zone was charged at the Sessions Court here today with receiving a RM10,000 bribe last year. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, May 23 — A former director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Tanjung Sedili maritime zone was charged at the Sessions Court here today with receiving a RM10,000 bribe last year.

Mohd Zulfadli Nayan, 40, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge read before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

The accused, who is now attached to the MMEA headquarters in Putrajaya, is charged with receiving the bribe from Wan Mohd Fauzi Wan Kamaruddin, at a restaurant here on Oct 2 last year.

Mohd Zulfadli is alleged to have received the bribe as an inducement not to take action on investigations of the MT Singa Gangsa vessel belonging to Alamgala Resources Sdn Bhd that was detained by the MMEA on Sept 17 last year.

He is charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which is punishable with a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court set bail at RM7,000 with one surety, and fixed June 29 for mention of the case.

Meanwhile, Melaka and Johor MMEA Leading Maritime Adi Haidir Ali pleaded not guilty to 43 counts of receiving bribes amounting to RM35,400 between Dec 2016 and Dec 2020.

Adi Haidir, 43, was alleged to have received the bribes through money transfers at several banks in Kota Tinggi as an inducement to prevent Wan Mohd Fauzi’s vessels from being detained, inspected and taken further action.

Adi Haidir was charged under Section 25 (1) of the MACC Act, and the court fixed bail at RM5,000 in one surety.

In the same courtroom, an assistant maritime officer from the Marine Department ,Alias Jaafar, was charged with receiving a bribe amounting to RM5,800, also from the same individual to expedite the flag state control inspection for his vessels.

The accused claimed trial to the charge in which he was accused of committing the offence at two separate banks in Jalan Skudai and Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Johor Bahru, from April 6 2019 until Julai 30 last year.

The court set bail at RM6,000 in one surety and fixed June 20 for case mention. — Bernama