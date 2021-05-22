Covid: Over 95pc of new infections in Kuching due to Raya visits

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak has reached 41,620 after 749 new cases were recorded today. — Picture courtesy of Deputy Chief Minister’s Office

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 22 — Over 95 per cent of the 149 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Kuching district today involved the movement of people during the Hari Raya celebration last week.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said in a statement that the high number of cases in Kuching district today comprised those detected to have contact with positive cases and most of them were family members.

Sarawak had decided that the Aidilfitri celebration only be allowed on the first day with the presence of only the closest family members.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak has reached 41,620 after 749 new cases were recorded today.

JPBN also decided on implementing the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at the Keli Longhouse, Sungai Minus, Sarikei from today until June 7, besides extending the EMCO at Jugo anak Gait Longhouse, Sungai Petai, Sarikei until May 26.

Sarawak today recorded two more deaths from the viral infection, bringing the total number to 249. — Bernama