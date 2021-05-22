Another 6,320 infections lifts Malaysia’s total Covid-19 cases past 500,000 mark; 50 new deaths

Selangor topped the list of new daily cases with 1,647, followed by Sarawak (749) and Kuala Lumpur (654). — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 6,320 new Covid-19 cases today, lifting the country’s cumulative figure to 505,115 since the virus arrived in Malaysia early last year.

Selangor topped the list of new daily cases with 1,647, followed by Sarawak (749) and Kuala Lumpur (654).

Fifty more lives were lost to the disease in the last 24 hours, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a joint press conference this evening.

MORE TO COME