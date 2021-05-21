Sabah Electricity: Tenom Pangi Hydro Power Station did not cause floods in Beaufort

File picture of residents from Pekan Donggongon Penampang wading in flood waters caused by continuous heavy rainfall, January 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 21 — Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) denied today that the floods in Beaufort and Tenom are due to the release of water from its Tenom Pangi Hydro Power Station in Tenom.

SESB senior general manager (Asset Management) Norhizami Abu Hasan said the station was designed based on the concept of the run-of-river scheme to generate electricity and not through the dam system.

“The station operates by diverting the flow of the river water through a tunnel to the turbines at the power station for the operation of the station.

“The amount of water diverted is the same as the amount of water released back into the river,” he told Bernama through WhatsApp tonight.

A media portal today reported that the floods in Beaufort were believed to be due to the release of water at the power station.

Norhizami said the “Diverson Water Gate” (DGW), which resembles a dam built at the station, is a fence structure designed to divert the water flow for electricity generation.

He said SESB would open the DWG and release the excess water naturally into the river when the water level in the river rose and the water flow is in excess.

“The DWG will be opened in stages for the water to flow into the river and SESB is always in communication with the local authorities to inform them on the opening of the DWG,” he said.

He said SESB gave its assurance that the safety of all quarters was its priority in operating the power station since the 1980s and it had been able to supply sustainable power to Sabah.

Meanwhile, Norhizami said the residents of Beaufort and Tenom could contact SESB through the SESB Careline 15454 or 088-515000 or via the WhatsApp application at 019-852 5427 for any queries. — Bernama