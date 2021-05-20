MCO 3.0: Johor allows only 50 congregants for Friday, obligatory prayers at mosques from tomorrow

The statement added that if there is a directive to close mosques and surau due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, members of the congregation must perform obligatory prayers in their respective homes and replace the Friday prayers with Zohor prayer. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, May 20 — Johor will only allow 50 congregants to perform Friday prayers and obligatory prayers at mosques and Friday surau, while only 20 people are allowed to perform prayers at other surau during the movement control order (MCO) from tomorrow.

The directive also applies to mosque and surau activities until June 7 or a date to be announced later by the Johor Islamic Religious Council (JAINJ).

This was informed through a joint statement by Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi, Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad and Johor Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Md Rofiki Samsudin here today.

“The total (50) includes personnel and committee members of the mosque or surau, however, the management can provide prayer space for travellers, provided they must place personnel who can ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) are adhered to.

“If the management of the mosque and surau is unable to provide staff, then the prayer space should be closed,” according to the statement.

In addition, the management needs to ensure that mosques and surau are sanitised after Friday prayers including the loudspeakers used by imams and bilal (person who announces call to prayer).

The statement added that if there is a directive to close mosques and surau due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, members of the congregation must perform obligatory prayers in their respective homes and replace the Friday prayers with Zohor prayer.

Among the mosque and surau activities that are allowed are the recitation of Al-Quran, Yasin, Tahlil and Wirid, provided that people brought their own copies of Al-Quran, surah Yasin and with no involvement from outside parties.

“Takmir and Al-Quran classes, general and special physical lectures are temporarily postponed, until further notice, however, online classes are encouraged so that the mosque and dakwah programmes can continue.

“Bilals at mosques and Friday surau must read the text of the SOP prepared by JAINJ before the imam ascends the pulpit following the solat sunat Qabliah,” the statement added. — Bernama