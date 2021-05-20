Lawyer Shafee’s money-laundering trial begins tomorrow

On September 13, 2018, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah pleaded not guilty to receiving proceeds from unlawful activity via cheques issued by Najib, which were remitted into Muhammad Shafee’s CIMB Bank Berhad account. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — After almost three years, the trial of prominent lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is facing two counts of money laundering charges involving RM9.5 million he allegedly received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and two charges of making false statements to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), will commence tomorrow at the High Court here.

Previously, Muhammad Shafee’s trial dates had been vacated to make way for Najib’s ongoing trials. Muhammad Shafee is the lead counsel for the former premier’s criminal cases.

The trial before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin is scheduled to begin at 9am.

The case will be conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz while lawyer Harvinderjit Singh will appear for Muhammad Shafee.

On September 13, 2018, Muhammad Shafee, 69, pleaded not guilty to receiving proceeds from unlawful activity via cheques issued by Najib, which were remitted into Muhammad Shafee’s CIMB Bank Berhad account.

He allegedly received a cheque for RM4.3 million on September 13, 2013 and another for RM5.2 million on February 17, 2014.

Muhammad Shafee allegedly committed the two offences at CIMB Bank Bhd, J2 & K1, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku, here.

The charges, under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, carry a fine not exceeding RM5 million or up to five years’ jail or both upon conviction.

Muhammad Shafee is also facing two charges of being involved in transactions of proceeds from unlawful activity, that is by making inaccurate statements and in contravention of paragraph 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for financial years ending December 31, 2013 and December 31, 2014.

He allegedly committed the offences at IRB’s Duta branch at Kompleks Pejabat Kerajaan, Jalan Tunku Abdul Halim here on March 3, 2015 and June 29, 2015.

For this, Muhammad Shafee is liable to be jailed a maximum 15 years and fined not less than five times the amount of proceeds from the unlawful activity, if convicted. — Bernama