Five-year-old girl stabbed in Johor, stepfather arrested

JOHOR BARU, May 20 — A five-year-old girl was stabbed in the stomach by her mentally ill stepfather at home in Kangkar Pulai, Iskandar Puteri five days ago.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said police got to know about the 9am incident after the doctor who treated the victim reported the matter.

“The doctor informed the police that the girl had sustained stab wounds on her stomach and when questioned, the girl said that her uncle had injured her.

“However, investigations revealed that the alleged assailant was her 38-year-old stepfather, who is unemployed and a persons with disabilities (PwD) cardholder,” he said in a statement today.

The victim, who is still warded, is reported to be in stable condition, Dzulkhairi said.

Dzulkhairi said the suspect had been undergoing treatment for mental illness at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here since 2014, and after his arrest, he was taken to the same hospital to be examined.

Police seized a knife at the scene, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon. — Bernama