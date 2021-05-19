Johor DAP leadership lists five agendas to move forward among them to promote party as a multiracial platform

Johor DAP vice-chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said that he has been entrusted as the party’s new agenda coordinator to seek views and suggestions from fellow members as well as the general public. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, May 19 — Johor DAP today listed five policy agendas as part of its new framework that aims to bring the party forward in the southern state.

Among the five agendas was for Johor DAP is to prepare for the coming 15th general election, prepare to administer as a government, to promote the party as a multiracial Malaysian platform, to make DAP as a mainstream choice and becoming the party of choice for young people and women.

Johor DAP vice-chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said that he has been entrusted as the party’s new agenda coordinator to seek views and suggestions from fellow members as well as the general public.

He said the Johor DAP state committee meeting held on May 10 has agreed in principle with the five policy agendas in the party’s framework for the state.

“Among the key agendas was Johor DAP’s readiness for the coming polls that will include the preparation of machinery, election personnel such as polling agents and counting agents (PACA), grassroots work as well as campaign strategies within the framework of the new norms.

“DAP also aims to increase the number of state and parliamentary seats through a process of consultation with the other respective Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties by making the ‘winnable’ formula as the main consideration.

“Cooperation between our PH partners is the key to success in the 15th general election,” said Sheikh Umar in a statement issued here tonight.

In addition to the above, Sheikh Umar said the party’s state chapter was also in the process of making preparations to administer the government if it comes to power.

He said DAP and PH have had experience in administering both the federal and state governments as a result of their victory in the last general elections.

“The ability, efficiency and effectiveness of MPs, state assemblymen, former councillors, former village chiefs, as well as the community and grassroots have been proven throughout PH’s tenure in the government.

“Even after the betrayal caused by the Sheraton Move and the ensuring Covid-19 crisis that plagued the people, we still continue to serve the community,” he said, adding that consultations with stakeholders and civil society will be their focus.

On the next agenda, Sheikh Umar said Johor DAP will take an inclusive approach to make it the party of choice for the people, especially since 2008 where the party’s momentum started.

He said more efforts were needed to further this goal in the spirit of goodwill where DAP is able to be a platform for all Johoreans and Malaysians in the near future.

At the same time, Sheikh Umar said DAP will also implement the party’s transformation agenda.

Since 2008, he said DAP is no longer seen as a small party that only knows how to conduct itself as the Opposition.

“With our experience in the previous government, DAP is now considered a mainstream party.

“In Johor we are in the process of improving our ability to work more effectively and will enhance our capabilities in digital management and the new media to ensure that the party’s affairs move faster and more efficiently as an well-oiled organisation,” said the Paloh assemblyman.

On the final agenda, Sheikh Umar said the party’s Johor chapter aims to also make DAP as the choice for the youths and also women.

He said this can be seen in the recent Johor DAP election where five women party leaders were elected by the grassroots to form one-third of the state committee.

“Johor DAP is also proud to have three out of five MPs and seven out of 14 DAP Johor state assemblymen who are under 40 years of age in the last general elections,” said Sheikh Umar.

The 36-year-old, who is also the party’s state Youth wing chief, said efforts to focus on young people and women will not only continue until the coming polls but will also be one of the main agendas after the 15th general election.

Sheikh Umar said Johor DAP welcomes any additional input in the form of comments, suggestions or details to improve these agendas from today until June 15.

“The party’s state committee will also hold a virtual ‘listening tour’ with our state members during the period stated above,” he said.