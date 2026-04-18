KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today urged party machinery to begin groundwork immediately for upcoming elections, saying timing is secondary to preparedness on the ground.

“Whether state or general elections are held sooner or later is not the issue. What matters is that the groundwork must start now,” he said.

“We cannot rely on party members alone to win. We must go out and reach voters beyond our base.”

Speaking after attending the Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress (KIMMA) 46th annual general meeting at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, Zahid said early mobilisation is key as BN prepares for state polls and the next general election.

He also addressed calls by Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan to postpone elections in Johor and Melaka due to economic concerns, distancing the coalition from the suggestion.

“That is his personal opinion and not the position of Umno or Barisan Nasional,” he said, making clear that election plans remain on track.

On seat allocations, Zahid said BN will largely stick to its existing formula, while allowing room for adjustments involving component parties and allies.

“I am confident that in the upcoming state elections and particularly the general election, we will use the same formula,” he said.

“We may refine or increase the number of seats where necessary.”

He added that parties such as KIMMA and other “Friends of BN” have previously been accommodated under the arrangement, reflecting the coalition’s long-standing cooperation.

“Allocations have been given before, and we will look at how to adjust based on current needs and realities,” he said.