Now, restaurant operator says post describing deputy youth minister in breach of SOPs was incorrect

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A social media post describing Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal as dining at a restaurant during a visit yesterday was inaccurate, the operator said today.

Don’s Warong operations director Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said the deputy minister only visited briefly for a takeaway order and did not eat in as described in the post.

Dine-ins are prohibited under the movement control order.

“The error was made by the social media page administrator who published the information to social media regarding Senator Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Ahmad Kamal by stating that he had come to the restaurant for one hour.

“The administrator wrote that without getting the correct information and breached the company’s writing ethics. For everyone’s information, Wan Fayhsal was only here for 15 minutes for take-away and had adhered to all the protocols,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Megat shared a picture on his Instagram page with him standing beside Wan Fayshal at the restaurant.

It was accompanied with a caption that said: “Just met Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Senator Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal who came to try the food at my restaurant Don’s Warong.

“During the nearly one hour conversation, we spoke a lot about the tragedies occurring in Palestine.”