Wangsa Maju police say body of baby girl found dumped in Taman Sri Rampai

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 —The body of a dead baby girl was found by the side of a fence at Jalan Sri Rejang 3, Taman Sri Rampai here this morning.

The body was found by a Pakistani man who works as a cleaner at around 8am.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the body was believed to have been dumped at the location less than 12 hours before she was found in a bag wrapped in a pink towel.

“No injuries or identification documents were found on the baby and it was confirmed dead by a Kuala Lumpur General Hospital (HKL) assistant medical officer who was called to assist investigations at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Ashari said the body was sent to the HKL forensics unit for an autopsy and the case would be investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing the birth of a baby by secretly disposing of the body.

In a separate case, Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the police will call family members of a celebrity following the organisation of Aidilfitri celebrations which were believed to have violated the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP).

Mohamad Farouk said the investigation was conducted after the police found a photo of the celebrity’s family celebrating Aidilfitri together at Hulu Kelang, Ampang, who are believed to be not staying together.

“There were around 13 individuals suspected to be in the family in the photo and the event was held without complying with the SOP set by the National Security Council.

“The case is still being investigated and we will call everyone to provide statements,” he said. — Bernama