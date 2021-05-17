Police to call up NGO for protesting in front of US Embassy against Israeli aggression towards Palestine

Wangsa Maju police chief Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah said a police report will be lodged against the NGO by the Pudu police station chief who was present at the protest which took place around 1.45pm near Jalan Tun Razak. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The police said today it will call up the organiser of Persatuan Pengguna Semboyan Malaysia for holding a demonstration in front of the US Embassy here to protest the unprovoked aggression by Israel against Palestine.

Wangsa Maju police chief Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah said a police report will be lodged against the NGO by the Pudu police station chief who was present at the protest which took place around 1.45pm near Jalan Tun Razak here.

“The police will open an investigation paper on the aforementioned incident. The organiser will also be called in (for questioning) on the matter,” he told reporters briefly.

Under the current movement control order (MCO) imposed nationwide, all forms of public gatherings involving crowds are banned.

According to Ashari, around 20 to 25 people gathered at the location to voice their disagreement with the ongoing Palestine-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip before dispersing some 30 minutes later.

It is believed that the demonstration held in front of the embassy was in response to US president Joe Biden’s remark last week after he reaffirmed the United State’s strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas and others in Gaza.

Ashari also said no memorandum was submitted by the NGO since the US embassy declined to accept any submission.

In a video posted on social media by Malay news portal Sinar Harian, activists from the NGO could be seen huddled together in the pouring rain and burning the Israeli flag without observing any form of physical distancing.

It was reported that the Israeli government’s aggression against Palestine started with the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque on May 7, followed by airstrikes in the Gaza Strip last Monday (May 10). So far, over 119 Palestinians have reportedly been killed and hundreds more injured.

The ongoing conflict was the worst violence between Israel and the besieged Palestinian enclave since 2014.