Perikatan Youth: Bring Israel to ICC for Palestine attacks

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth today insisted that Israel be charged at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its violent attack on al-Aqsa Mosque and the Gaza Strip.

In a joint statement signed by five youth chiefs from PN, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Rakyat Sabah (STAR), Parti Progresif Sabah (SAPP) and Gerakan, they seek an immediate cessation of war, military action and ethnic cleansing against Palestine.

They also urged international leaders and organisations to condemn the oppression and occupation in addition to pressuring Israel and the United States to be fair and honest in the pre-1967 agreement to establish a sovereign Palestinian state.

“(We) agree with the stand taken by the Malaysian government that support a fair and just solution through the Two-State Solution based on the pre-1967 border agreement with Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital as the only solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict,” the statement read.

The statement was signed by PN Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin, national Armada Bersatu chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, STAR Youth chief Rizal Johari, SAPP Youth chief Jamain Sarudin and acting central Gerakan Youth chief Wong Chia Zhen.

To help Palestine, PN Youth will play its role and foster strategic cooperation with all parties to boost the #Aid4Palestine campaign that was recently launched by the Prime Minister’s special envoy to the Middle East Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

It was reported that the Zionist Israeli military attacks and incursions on Palestinians began with an attack on al-Aqsa Mosque on May 7 followed by air strikes in Gaza since last Monday, and currently over 100 Palestinians have been reported killed with hundreds more injured. — Bernama