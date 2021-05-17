Islamic affairs minister says govt to work with NGOs to ensure aid reaches Palestinians

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad delivers a special ‘tazkirah’ to give awareness of the importance of Jerusalem to Islam at the Ibnu Khaldoon mosque in Sungai Besi, May 17, 2021. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The government will cooperate with local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians, to ensure the donations collected reach the right beneficiaries and use the right channels.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad said several measures were being drawn up to ensure smooth cooperation and for the humanitarian mission to succeed.

“We will do the best we can. Insya-Allah, we will plan on how to increase aid to the Palestinian people, especially those who have lost their homes and are in need of medicatl treatment.

“We will call them (NGOs) to discuss the matter and for them be our strategic partners, to ensure that the assistance reaches the beneficiaries,” he told reporters after leading ‘solat hajat’ (prayer of need) for the safety of the Palestinian people at Masjid Jamek Ibnu Khaldun here, today.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decreed all mosques and surau nationwide to hold “Solat Hajat” and “doa selamat” after Maghrib today, to seek Allah’s mercy to protect the Palestinians from the evil intentions of the Israeli regime.

Zulkifli also delivered a special “tazkirah” to give awareness of the importance of Jerusalem to Islam. — Bernama