Terengganu exco fined RM2,000 for violating Raya SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Another Terengganu executive councillor has been compounded RM2,000 for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Aidilfitri under the movement control order (MCO).

State Welfare, Women Development, Family and National Unity Committee chairman Hanafiah Mat was compounded after giving his statement at the Kemaman district police headquarters last night.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said Hanafiah, who is also Chukai state assemblyman, was found visiting several homes on the first day of Aidilfitri, which was then viralled on social media.

“We will not compromise with any party found to be violating the SOPs and will take stern action if any violation is committed,” he said when contacted by reporters here today.

Meanwhile, on his Facebook official account, Hanafiah said he accepted the punishment and have paid the compound.

Hanafiah is the second Terengganu executive councilor to be compounded after Agriculture and Agro -based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Azman Ibrahim, who is also Jabi assemblyman, was compounded the same amount for breaching the Aidilfitri SOPs on Friday. — Bernama