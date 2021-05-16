PM receives call from Hamas leader on developments in Palestine

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a special interview with several media organisations on his first year in office at his residence in Bukit Damansara, February 28, 2021.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who is now in Doha, Qatar, telephoned him yesterday to update him on the latest situation in Palestine.

The prime minister said he was very disturbed on hearing from the Hamas leader the plight of Muslims in Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip which was so heart-breaking.

“On behalf of the people of Malaysia, I expressed my condolences and sadness on the loss of lives and injuries inflicted on Palestinians by the Israeli regime’s vicious attacks,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin said Ismail expressed his utmost appreciation to Malaysians for their continued extension of aid to Palestinians and concern over the plight of the people in Palestine.

In reaffirming Malaysia’s support for the Palestinian struggle, the prime minister said Malaysia was continuing with efforts to fight for the rights of Palestinians even when they were facing these difficult times. — Bernama