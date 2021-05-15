Selangor PAS purports official’s Twitter account ‘hacked’ to like gay porn

The gay pornography posts ‘liked’ on Selangor PAS official Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir’s since-deleted Twitter account was allegedly the result of ‘hacking’. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The gay pornography posts “liked” on Selangor PAS official Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir’s since-deleted Twitter account was the result of “hacking”, the state chapter of the Islamic party alleged today.

Twitter users discovered the gay pornography posts when they examined Roslan’s account following his online dispute with another politician earlier this week.

The account was deleted shortly after the “liked” gay pornography posts were discovered.

Today, the Selangor PAS chapter criticised what it called personal attacks by unnamed political “players”.

“Recently, the personal Twitter account of Roslan Shahrir Mohd Shahrir, the communications secretary of Selangor PAS, was ‘hacked’ to view pornographic websites that showed lewd video recordings.

“Such action must be rejected so that the culture of using malicious slander to humiliate someone personally will not occur in the future,” the state chapter said in a statement.

The statement did not include how Roslan and Selangor PAS concluded that his account had been “hacked”.

The statement also did not say if Roslan has reported the matter to the police and the Malaysian Multimedia and Communications Commission (MCMC).

The alleged “hack” would be in violation of Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for the misuse of network facilities as well as an offence under Section 416 of the Penal Code for identity theft.