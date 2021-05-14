Malaysian media told to be vigilant and not fall prey to Zionist propaganda

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Malaysian media must be ever vigilant not to fall prey to Zionist propaganda, lest it becomes an accomplice in the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia said that, as such, the quick action taken by the Minister of Communications and Multimedia (Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah) deserved the praises and plaudits of all who wanted to see honest and accurate reporting, especially of the events now unfolding in Palestine.

(BDS is the Malaysian arm of a Palestinian-led movement that promotes boycotts against Israel.)

“BDS Malaysia today heartily applauds the prompt action taken by the minister in the matter of RTM Mandarin TV news segment of May 11 (referring to) the Islamic Resistance Movement of Palestine (Hamas) as militants or terrorists.

“We note that an apology has been issued by RTM and SOPs (standard operating procedures) will be reviewed to ensure that no wrongful labelling will take place in future,” it said in a statement today.

The statement also suggested that RTM news should describe HAMAS as ‘freedom fighters’.

“Armed resistance against foreign aggression is, after all, permitted under international law.

“In fact, there is a whole glossary of terms used by Zionist propaganda and their ilk in the western media,” it said, adding that such hypocrisy and double standards of the Zionist-beholden western media played a significant factor in the prolonged agony of the Palestinian people.

Earlier today, Saifuddin said that the Mandarin Desk editor and Mandarin chief news editor had been summoned to give an explanation while the officers involved had been given show-cause letters. — Bernama