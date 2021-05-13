‘You’re not alone’: Bukit Aman senior cops visit on-duty personnel on first day of Raya

Datuk Razarudin Husain (second from left) visits police personnel manning a roadblock on Lebuh Sentosa, Putrajaya on the first day of Raya May 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Several Bukit Aman directors and deputy directors spent their first day of Aidilfitri today with police personnel manning roadblocks around the Klang Valley.

Among those who went down to the field were the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed; Narcotics CID director Datuk Razarudin Husain; Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order deputy director (Special Operations Force) Datuk Mastor Mohd Ariff, and deputy director (Investigation) of CID Commmerial Crime, Datuk S. Sasikala Devi.

They conducted surveys at the Jalan Duta toll plaza, Lebuh Sentosa, Jalan Cheras and the Federal Highway.

Mastor when met by reporters in Jalan Cheras said their presence was to give moral support to the personnel who were doing their duty to help the public celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“This is an effort to encourage them so show them that they are not alone in carrying out their tasks of during the movement control order (MCO),” he said.

In the meantime, Mastor said the PDRM did not stop the public from celebrating Hari Raya with their families but people had to abide by the SOP (standard operating procedures) instructions not to go visiting to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have no problem with family members who are at their families’ homes because some returned to their parents’ homes in the same district before the MCO,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, ACP Zulkefly Yahya, said that the traffic flow around the capital was under control.

”This shows that the people are complying with the MCO SOP by only leaving the house if they have important business or work,” he added. — Bernama



