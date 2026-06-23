PUTRAJAYA, June 23 — The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) will temporarily close passport service counters at 71 passport issuance offices nationwide in phases to facilitate system maintenance.

In a social media post, JIM said passport applications submitted over the counter, applications via MyOnline Passport and passport printing services at the affected branches would be unavailable during the closure period.

The department said the temporary closure would be implemented in several phases, with Phase 1 scheduled from June 26 to 30.

The offices involved in Phase 1 are the Immigration Headquarters in Putrajaya and passport issuance offices in Jalan Duta, Melaka, Kelana Jaya and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The closure will also affect nine Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) offices, namely UTC Pudu Sentral (Puduraya), UTC Selangor, UTC Johor Bahru, UTC Pasir Gudang, UTC Seremban, UTC Ipoh, UTC Kedah, UTC Sungai Petani and UTC Seberang Perai. — Bernama