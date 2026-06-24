JOHOR BAHRU, June 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim returns to Johor today and is scheduled to attend two programmes in Segamat, making it his second visit in three days.

Anwar’s programme in the district, located about 200 kilometres from here, was made several days after he announced Pakatan Harapan candidates for the 16th Johor state election in Bukit Gambir, Tangkak on Monday.

He is scheduled to officiate the Madani Kita programme with the area’s Rukun Tetangga (KRT) at Dataran Segamat at 5 pm.

The programme serves as a platform to strengthen neighbourliness, strengthen community ties between races and to spread the government’s initiatives among the people.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend the “Jom! Makan Durian” programme with the local community in the Yayasan Bazaar site in Segamat at 6.30 pm in a more casual and relaxed setting.

Anwar announced the full list of PH candidates - 20 from PKR, 19 from Amanah and 17 from DAP - contesting all 56 state seats on Monday.

The Election Commission has set nomination day on June 27, early voting on July 7 and polling day on July 11. — Bernama