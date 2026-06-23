KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Construction of Masjid Warisan in front of the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) tower will proceed as planned, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He said the project had been in the pipeline for some time and would be carried out to reinforce the role of mosques as centres of social harmony.

“We will go ahead with it as this is a long-standing plan, and Insya Allah, we hope to implement it,” he said when speaking to reporters here today.

Media reports cited certain parties as urging the cancellation of the Masjid Warisan project, alleging it could lead to social disharmony and public discontent.

He said those with concerns regarding the mosque’s construction could approach the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) for further explanation.

He said that in many great cities around the world, mosques exist, and the call to prayer is a source of tranquillity.

Zulkifli earlier presented appointment letters to the Federal Territories Mosque and Friday prayer surau committee for the 2026-2029 term at Masjid Al-Khadijah, Kampung Pantai Dalam.

A total of 3,010 nominations were submitted for the 2026-2029 session committee, involving 91 mosques and 124 Friday prayer surau and of that total, 2,914 candidates were selected following an integrity vetting process involving the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Insolvency Department. — Bernama