NIBONG TEBAL, June 24 — Police are tracking down the drivers of two vehicles allegedly involved in reckless driving on the North-South Expressway (NSE) from Jawi towards Bukit Tambun after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Seberang Perai Selatan deputy police chief DSP Mohd Norazmi Abd Ghapar said the two-minute and 43-second video was uploaded to Facebook by an account at 8.30 pm on Monday.

“The footage shows a Toyota Hilux and a Perodua Viva being driven recklessly, apparently racing along the North-South Expressway from Jawi to Bukit Tambun.

“Their actions were extremely dangerous, not only to themselves but also to other road users,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said investigations are being conducted under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Mohd Norazmi urged members of the public with information about the incident or the identities of the drivers to assist investigations by contacting the Seberang Perai Selatan district police headquarters at 04-585 8222.

Earlier, videos circulating on social media showed the two vehicles performing dangerous overtaking manoeuvres on the expressway, endangering other road users. — Bernama