KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Perikatan Nasional’s newest component Parti Wawasan Negara has not been given any seat to contest under the coalition in the upcoming Johor state election, PN deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man reportedly said today.

According to Malaysiakini, Tuan Ibrahim said negotiations for all 56 Johor state seats currently involve only PAS, Bersatu, Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP).

“(They are) not (contesting) under PN. This is because we have only just accepted their membership,” he was quoted as saying when met in Parliament.

“As of our discussion yesterday, it involved only four parties, not including them (Wawasan Negara),” the PAS deputy president reportedly said.

Tuan Ibrahim said he did not expect Wawasan Negara to field candidates in the state polls as the party was still undergoing the process of being established, including the rebranding from Parti Cinta Malaysia and procedures with the Registrar of Societies.

He said it would be up to Wawasan Negara if it wished to contest under its own logo, but added that PN’s seat negotiations, as of yesterday, only involved the four parties.

In a separate statement, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin confirmed that PCM’s Special Delegates Meeting on Saturday had unanimously agreed to rebrand the party as Wawasan Negara, and thanked PN’s supreme council for accepting the party into the coalition.

Tuan Ibrahim also said Bersatu remained part of PN’s Johor seat negotiations despite PAS having formally ended political cooperation with the party on June 8.

He said PN had asked for a committee comprising two representatives from each party to decide which seats they would contest, including Bersatu.

Asked whether Bersatu would contest under the PN banner in Johor, Tuan Ibrahim reportedly replied: “Yes. The logo and other matters will be discussed later.”

“That has not been decided yet; the committee will decide,” he added.