KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Kedah Higher Education Exco Haim Hilman Abdullah is set to face charges at the Seremban Magistrates’ Court on Thursday over issues related to higher education access raised previously.

The Jitra assemblyman said in a Facebook post that he will appear in court at 9am to face the charge.

“I will attend the Seremban Magistrates’ Court on June 25, 2026 at 9am to face charges related to higher education access issues that I raised in defence of the rights of Malaysian children, especially from B40 and M40 families,” he said.

“I will give full cooperation to the legal process and will continue speaking up until the truth is established and fair access to education for all Malaysian children, regardless of race, is upheld,” he added.

Haim Hilman had previously maintained he would not retract his stance over alleged university admissions via open channels, which he described as “backdoor” entry.

He also said he was prepared to provide explanations backed by data, facts and evidence if the matter goes to court.

The Higher Education Ministry had earlier said it viewed the allegations seriously and was considering legal action to defend the integrity of the country’s higher education system.