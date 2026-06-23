TASEK GELUGOR, June 23 — The Penang state government has been urged to consider relocating Pesta Pulau Pinang to land owned by the Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda) following the announcement that the 2025/2026 edition will be the last to be held at the Sungai Nibong fairgrounds near here, before a six-year hiatus beginning next year.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Shaik Hussein Mydin said the proposal was aimed at identifying an alternative venue for the event, which benefits local entrepreneurs, adding that Perda-owned land would be more suitable in terms of size and accessibility.

He said Perda-owned land in Tasek Gelugor, including areas in Kubang Menerong and Ara Kuda, offered strategic advantages due to their proximity to the Kedah border and easy access via the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

“Kubang Menerong is a suitable location as it has a large land area, including about 60 acres that remain undeveloped, as well as better and more extensive parking facilities.

“I have also discussed the matter with State Rural Development, Agrotechnology, Food Security and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Datuk Rashidi Zinol so that our proposal can be brought to the state government,” he told reporters after the pre-launch of the EXPERT 2026 Midtown Perda Kubang Menerong, here today.

Also present were Rashidi, who is also Perda deputy chairman, and Perda general manager Datuk Mohd Asri Baharum.

Shaik Hussein said the location could serve as a viable alternative to the current venue in Sungai Nibong, which often experiences traffic congestion, particularly during large-scale events.

He noted that the majority of visitors to the event in Sungai Nibong were from Seberang Perai.

He said Perda was prepared to work with the state government to facilitate discussions and implementation should the proposal be approved.

“Wherever the state government deems suitable and agrees upon, we are ready to cooperate. What is important is that we want to help entrepreneurs,” he said.

Shaik Hussein said organising the fair at a new location could also serve as a temporary alternative while infrastructure projects in Sungai Nibong are under construction.

Previously, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Pesta Pulau Pinang would be suspended for six years to make way for the construction of the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) by MRT Corp at the site. — Bernama