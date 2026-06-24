KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — A foreign woman was found dead with several injuries on her body at a condominium in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya, near here yesterday.

Petaling Jaya deputy district police chief Supt M. Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly said the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) received information about the incident at about 11.03 am.

He said a police team rushed to the scene and found the victim dead.

“The initial examination results found that there were several signs of injury on the victim’s body. The victim was a student at a private higher education institution in Petaling Jaya in her 20s.

“A foreign man in his 20s had been arrested at the scene to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the forensic team that conducted the investigation at the scene also seized several case items to assist in the investigation.

“The motive for the incident is still under investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. The victim’s body has been taken to the University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for a post-mortem which is expected to be conducted tomorrow to determine the cause of death,” he said.

He also asked the public who have information related to the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting investigating officer ASP Surianti Lataera at 013-3352547 or the nearest police station.

“The public is advised not to issue any statements and disseminate any material on any platform to avoid any speculation that could affect the police investigation,” he said. — Bernama