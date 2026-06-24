KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Personal conflict and daily financial issues are believed to be the motive behind the murder of a female student from a private higher education institution at a condominium in Bandar Sunway on Tuesday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said initial investigations found that the suspect and victim are believed to have known each other, were in a relationship, and had been living together, according to Astro Awani.

“At this early stage of investigation, police believe the motive is related to personal issues involving emotions and financial spending,” he said at a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters today.

“For now, the suspect and victim are believed to have known each other and were in a relationship,” he added.

Media reports yesterday said the victim’s body was found with multiple injuries at a condominium unit.

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt M Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly said police received information about the case at 11.03am before a team was deployed to the scene to investigate.