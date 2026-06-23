GEORGE TOWN, June 23 — A 65-year-old man was seriously injured after allegedly being slashed by his younger brother at an orchard house in Paya Terubong, Air Itam, on Sunday.

Timur Laut District Police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said police were alerted to the incident by a member of the public at 3.50pm before launching an investigation at the scene.

Initial investigations found that the victim had visited the durian orchard and discovered that several items in the orchard house had been damaged. He allegedly suspected his brother was responsible.

“The victim confronted the suspect over the damage, which led to a verbal argument. The suspect then allegedly took a machete and slashed the victim three times before fleeing the scene,” Abdul Rozak said in a statement today.

The victim sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at Penang Hospital.

Acting on information received, police arrested the 62-year-old suspect at about 6.30pm on the same day behind the orchard house.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days until June 28 to facilitate investigations under Section 326 of the Penal Code and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994. — Bernama